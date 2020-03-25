Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Earning Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) have been trending extremely negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Exxon Mobil earned a media sentiment score of -4.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Exxon Mobil’s analysis:

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.10. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.68.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.