Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Raised by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 2.1% of Capital World Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.64% of Facebook worth $9,585,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $834,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,520 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $649,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,759 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $5.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,366,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,923,904. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,067 shares of company stock worth $17,392,181 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.40.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

