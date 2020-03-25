Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.10% of Fair Isaac worth $120,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 268,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,633,000 after purchasing an additional 167,957 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,424,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,044,000 after acquiring an additional 114,135 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 218,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after acquiring an additional 83,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,596,000 after acquiring an additional 68,788 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $269.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $359.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.02. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $436.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $9,912,048.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,813,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.95, for a total transaction of $5,071,184.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,789 shares of company stock worth $44,101,440. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FICO. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

