FansTime (FTI) Price Down 7% Over Last Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. FansTime has a market capitalization of $299,114.57 and $26,271.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, HADAX, Gate.io and CoinMex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.02598259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00184367 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00041912 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033980 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org.

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinEgg, HADAX, CoinMex, Gate.io and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

