Fantasy Sports Market Capitalization Achieves $6,239.57 (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 41.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $6,239.57 and approximately $1.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00050967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000658 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $278.03 or 0.04187622 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00066075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00036978 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015106 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012673 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

