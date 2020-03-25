Fantom (FTM) Achieves Market Cap of $5.59 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, Fantom has traded up 29% against the dollar. One Fantom token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bgogo, Bibox and Bilaxy. Fantom has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and $2.39 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.96 or 0.02593579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00185229 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042146 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 59.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation.

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox, Bgogo, Kucoin, DDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

