FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Shares of FARO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 193,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,426. The firm has a market cap of $661.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.24. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 395.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.