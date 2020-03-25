Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Tikehau Investment Management

Tikehau Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789,571 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for 0.1% of Tikehau Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tikehau Investment Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $30.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,079,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700,215. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

