Fearnley Fonds Upgrades Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to “Buy”

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EQNR. Citigroup raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE EQNR traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 668,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,198,924. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $12,572,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 73.7% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 559,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 6.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

