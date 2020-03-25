Feathercoin (FTC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,114.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, Upbit, QBTC and CoinExchange. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $3,114.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 272,168,280 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Bittrex, BX Thailand, Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

