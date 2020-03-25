Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRT. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 817.0% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 492,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,408,000 after buying an additional 438,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,662,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,484,000 after purchasing an additional 75,971 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 40,176 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 206,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,626,000 after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $7.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.58 and its 200 day moving average is $127.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $65.55 and a 1-year high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 37.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRT. Raymond James dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.09.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

