FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 76,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 37,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,796 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,523 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.92. 2,445,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,271,427. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of -89.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. FedEx has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

