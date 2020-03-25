Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,591.92 ($86.71).

FERG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferguson to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($71.03) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 8,400 ($110.50) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oddo Securities upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 6,200 ($81.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,950 ($91.42) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of LON:FERG opened at GBX 4,650 ($61.17) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,700 ($48.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,630.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,633.68. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion and a PE ratio of 10.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

