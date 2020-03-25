Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.51.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RACE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $6.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.88. The company had a trading volume of 48,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,495. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $180.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.40.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,265,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,725,000. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

