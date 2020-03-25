Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 579.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,779 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Ferrari worth $20,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ferrari from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.01.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $9.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,269. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.32. Ferrari NV has a 1-year low of $127.73 and a 1-year high of $180.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ferrari NV will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

