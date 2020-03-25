Fetch Market Capitalization Hits $24.78 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch has a market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch token can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges including WazirX and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00050261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $281.16 or 0.04186129 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00065062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036882 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014853 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012025 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Fetch Profile

Fetch (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai.

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.