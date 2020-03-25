Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) received a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

F has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.77 ($16.01).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52-week low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 52-week high of €9.08 ($10.56).

