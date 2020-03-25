Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Stock Holdings Raised by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF comprises about 2.9% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned about 0.70% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 720,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,950. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.36. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $29.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%.

