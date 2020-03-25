Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Holdings Lifted by York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 133.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,012 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up approximately 1.2% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $20,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

FIS stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.37. 5,834,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,452,981. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.