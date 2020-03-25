Financial Survey: X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) and Its Rivals

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XFOR) is one of 138 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare X4 Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -$52.81 million -2.05 X4 Pharmaceuticals Competitors $759.44 million $139.43 million 3.30

X4 Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than X4 Pharmaceuticals. X4 Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -58.46% -41.87% X4 Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,591.72% -149.77% -36.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.5% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for X4 Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 8 0 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Competitors 1296 3840 7755 354 2.54

X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $22.14, suggesting a potential upside of 133.08%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 55.29%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 1.48, meaning that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals peers beat X4 Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome. The company is also developing X4P-002 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme; and X4P-003 to treat primary immune-deficiencies. The company was formerly known as Arsanis, Inc. and changed its name to X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2019. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

