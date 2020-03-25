FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information security company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FEYE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on FireEye from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Shares of FEYE traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,413,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,772. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. FireEye has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.99.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $235.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,225,622.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in FireEye by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,591,271 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $92,424,000 after buying an additional 614,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,726 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $38,163,000 after purchasing an additional 89,593 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,114,356 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $34,950,000 after purchasing an additional 264,269 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FireEye in the fourth quarter worth about $24,499,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in FireEye by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,365,914 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $22,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

