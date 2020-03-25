First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

BUSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Busey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

BUSE stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $15.70. 10,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,126. First Busey has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.06.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Van A. Dukeman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $71,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,366.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Lykins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 241,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,622. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,800 shares of company stock valued at $246,180 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Busey by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in First Busey by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Busey by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 112,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in First Busey by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

