First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Downgraded by B. Riley

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

FCF opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $805.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 7,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

