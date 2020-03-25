First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,822 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,574 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of First Financial Bancorp worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 301,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,963 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 811,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,864,000 after purchasing an additional 177,035 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 654,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,652,000 after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBC opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.25. First Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $26.19.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.33 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFBC. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

