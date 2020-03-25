First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised First Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Compass Point lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

FHB stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.26. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.37 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $100,901.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,165.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,385,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,823,000 after buying an additional 882,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

