First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Upgraded at Stephens

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 59.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

NYSE FHN traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $8.13. 9,427,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,608,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50. First Horizon National has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. First Horizon National’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon National will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,158.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in First Horizon National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in First Horizon National by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in First Horizon National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in First Horizon National by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

