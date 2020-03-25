First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 97.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 208,856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.33% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $17,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,055,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after buying an additional 79,489 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,429,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,106. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $110.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.51 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.05% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at $11,887,939.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $639,782.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,317.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,863 shares of company stock worth $1,369,827. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

