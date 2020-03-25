First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIBK. BidaskClub raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

FIBK stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.17. 5,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.58. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $43.83.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $165.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.13 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Research analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous None dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, EVP Russell A. Lee bought 1,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,957. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 50.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

