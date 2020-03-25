First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on AG. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $7.40 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,673,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 96,988 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. 31.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AG traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 507,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,782,989. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.