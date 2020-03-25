First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMBH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th.

Get First Mid-Illinois Bancshares alerts:

FMBH stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.14. 6,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.70. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 23.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other First Mid-Illinois Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $181,470.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,966.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,652,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.