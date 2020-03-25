First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) versus Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Financial Analysis

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) and First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Silver Bull Resources alerts:

Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 3.05, meaning that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and First Quantum Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silver Bull Resources N/A -36.97% -35.05% First Quantum Minerals -1.40% 2.31% 1.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Silver Bull Resources and First Quantum Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A First Quantum Minerals 0 5 4 0 2.44

First Quantum Minerals has a consensus price target of $15.30, suggesting a potential upside of 204.82%. Given First Quantum Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Quantum Minerals is more favorable than Silver Bull Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Silver Bull Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of First Quantum Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Silver Bull Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and First Quantum Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silver Bull Resources N/A N/A -$3.94 million N/A N/A First Quantum Minerals $4.07 billion 0.85 -$57.00 million N/A N/A

Silver Bull Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Quantum Minerals.

Summary

First Quantum Minerals beats Silver Bull Resources on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the Sierra Mojada property that includes 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Metalline Mining Company and changed its name to Silver Bull Resources, Inc. in April 2011. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland. It also has interests in copper and nickel projects at various stages of development located in Panama, Argentina, Peru, and Zambia. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.