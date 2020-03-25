First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,145 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,192,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 95,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,760,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,496,000 after buying an additional 730,735 shares during the period. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.85.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $64.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

