First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after buying an additional 966,851 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,911,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,802,000 after buying an additional 629,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,054,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,652,000 after buying an additional 421,053 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,178,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,850,000 after buying an additional 248,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.73.

NYSE:AEP opened at $72.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.31. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

