First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 8,830 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after acquiring an additional 27,955 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,298,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter.

VIS opened at $102.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.88 and a fifty-two week high of $160.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.13.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

