First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Omnicom Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

