First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,861 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,373 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $225,701,000 after purchasing an additional 83,664 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,116,000 after buying an additional 256,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $85.73 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.17.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.18.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

