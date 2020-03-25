First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Snap-on worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,859,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,837,000 after buying an additional 393,396 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 580,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,300,000 after purchasing an additional 50,634 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $1,088,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total transaction of $3,253,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,035 shares of company stock worth $3,995,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $106.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.30 and its 200-day moving average is $157.42.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.08. The company had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.