First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in AON by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,541,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,706,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in AON by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,513,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,601,000 after purchasing an additional 47,573 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in AON by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,786,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in AON by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,437,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,356,000 after purchasing an additional 342,904 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AON by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,126,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,626,000 after purchasing an additional 28,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

In related news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,617.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $166.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.90.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.