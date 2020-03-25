First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $4.07 Million in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 127,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Moelis & Co at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 547,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 170,466 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 134,988 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 292,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 78,374 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 321.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MC. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Moelis & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. Moelis & Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.85.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.08%.

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $388,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,688 shares of company stock valued at $8,134,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

