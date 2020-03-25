First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 15,188 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,188 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,009,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,213,000 after purchasing an additional 435,998 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,994,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $232,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47,866 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $71.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.92.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROST. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

