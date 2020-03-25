First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,682 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB opened at $276.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.90. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.17.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

