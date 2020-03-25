First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 42,001 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,125 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 42,001 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.55. Devon Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Devon Energy from to in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Devon Energy from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Devon Energy from to in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.