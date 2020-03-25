First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 46,864 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 46,864 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $91.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.08.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FANG stock opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.54. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

