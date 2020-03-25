First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Position Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of FMB stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.91. 436,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,883. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.