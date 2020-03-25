First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,310 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 421.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,596. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0761 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%.

