FirstBlood (1ST) Achieves Market Cap of $4.13 Million

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One FirstBlood token can currently be purchased for about $0.0483 or 0.00000728 BTC on major exchanges including Gatecoin, HitBTC, IDEX and ZB.COM. In the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and $1,009.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FirstBlood alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.02615783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00185186 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00042183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033995 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Liqui, HitBTC, IDEX, Gatecoin, OKEx and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstBlood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.