FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in FirstCash by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at $669,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FirstCash by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,365,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,168,000 after acquiring an additional 109,263 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in FirstCash by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in FirstCash by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstCash stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,626. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $60.04 and a 1-year high of $106.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average of $84.60.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.98 million. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

