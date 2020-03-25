FirstCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00 (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 81% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. In the last week, FirstCoin has traded 64.5% higher against the dollar. One FirstCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FirstCoin has a market capitalization of $99,660.87 and $5.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FirstCoin

FRST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

