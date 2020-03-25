Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

FBC stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.56. 429,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,620. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.81. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 1,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,025 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,655,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 454.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

