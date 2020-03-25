Flash (FLASH) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Flash has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $30.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flash coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last week, Flash has traded 43.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.11 or 0.02580439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00184364 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00041873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

